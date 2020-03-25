NTUC FairPrice to boost safe distancing for vulnerable groups

- Advertisement -

Singapore — NTUC FairPrice will implement a “Priority Shopping Hour” every Monday for the Pioneer Generation (PG), pregnant women and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 24), NTUC FairPrice, which is Singapore’s largest supermarket chain with around 100 supermarkets, announced that effective Monday (March 30), people in the groups mentioned will be given exclusive access to the stores for the whole first hour of their opening. For 24-hour stores, the priority shopping window will be from 7 am to 8 am.

According the post, all PGs need to do is to show their PG cards at the entrance, while pregnant women and PWDs will have to inform the supermarket staff of their condition. NTUC Fairprice also stated that on Mondays and Wednesdays, PGs will be able to avail themselves of the discount benefits under the PG Discount Scheme.

In a press release, also on Tuesday, FairPrice said the initiative is a means “to improve safe distancing measures for vulnerable segments of the community”. It has already put in place social distancing measures such as markings on supermarket floors to serve as reminders for people to stay one metre away from each other.

Its Group CEO, Mr Seah Kian Peng, said: “As we continue to step up precautionary measures to adapt to the evolving Covid-19 situation, it is important to be mindful of those who are vulnerable when they shop for their daily essentials at our stores.” He explained that the initiative was a means to “help safeguard their well-being and provide them with more time and space”.

Mr Seah added that FairPrice will continue to build on such initiatives that will benefit its shoppers and to look after their well-being. “We will proactively introduce and review initiatives to better serve the needs of shoppers and protect the interest of the community during this challenging climate,” he said. /TISG