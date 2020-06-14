Not all agree with Teo Chee Hean’s claim that Govt stepped up to the Covid-19 task

- Advertisement -

Singapore – In the third of the National Broadcast series on Thursday (June 11), Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean mentioned that the Government had stepped up to the task of handling the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. However, not everyone in the online community is convinced about this.

During his speech, titled Resilience In A Changing External Environment, Mr Teo highlighted how the fourth-generation leadership had risen to the task at hand.

“Each (Covid-19) wave required us to develop and deploy novel measures to slow down the spread and contain it,” he said. Despite the crisis stretching resources and capacity, the Government was “able to orientate, adapt and act rapidly as the virus came upon us in waves”.

Mr Teo said the new generation of ministers had sought advice and tapped the experience and knowledge of older Cabinet colleagues and consulted widely within and outside the Government. “They have stepped up to the task, worked together as a team, and led from the front,” said Mr Teo. “This is the way that we collectively ensure resilience and continuity in our leadership team for Singapore.”

He also acknowledged the efforts of the multi-ministry task force for Covid-19, which is co-chaired by National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, includes Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and is advised by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Mr Teo highlighted the outbreak in the foreign worker dormitories and said that the authorities are now carrying out a deliberate plan to test and clear every worker there. “We have stabilised the outbreak among migrant workers,” he said. Foreign workers are being cleared so they can resume their work. “As a result, we can now begin to restart activities gradually and safely,” he added.

However, there are people in the online community who have a different opinion of the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. The words “failed” and “failure” appear frequently in their verdict.

Some even labelled Mr Teo’s claims as self-praise or comments made with an eye on the looming General Election.

However, there were those who were appreciative of the Government’s efforts in dealing with the pandemic.

/TISG

