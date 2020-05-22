Northpoint City toilet cubicle strewn with food waste, netizens call for consideration towards cleaners

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public discovered a bathroom cubicle filled with rubbish beside the toilet warranting a call for some consideration toward cleaners during these tough times.

Matin See took to Facebook on Thursday (May 21) to urge others to be more considerate of essential workers by refraining from littering at public areas such as comfort rooms. He attached a photo taken from a bathroom stall in Northpoint City mall located at Yishun. Various food packaging, a banana peel, tissue paper, and more could be seen lying beside the toilet bowl.

“Is this a toilet or a cubicle for eating?” asked Mr See. “Why make things hard for the cleaner who are looking after the toilet,” he added.

Although it is not uncommon for people to consume their meals in a bathroom cubicle, especially nowadays when certain public dining areas have been closed off during the circuit breaker period, they should have the courtesy of cleaning after themselves and leave the toilet clean for the next user.

- Advertisement -

“Have the initiative to throw (your trash) into the bin after you secretly eat inside the toilet,” said Mr See. “What if your mum or dad is a cleaner? How will you feel?” asked the concerned citizen in hopes of spreading awareness on the matter.

Netizens shared their insights on the different issues the photo illustrates, such as essential workers being forced to eat at a place where people take a dump and the upbringing of certain individuals showing such behaviour.

Jeremy Liang found it disheartening to hear of people having to hide in the toilet just to eat their food because doing so in public could result in apprehension. While a few noted that the culprit could be going through hardships, Mr See highlighted that the elderly aunties and uncles with cleaning jobs also deserved some understanding.

Jasmine Chin elaborated on the current situation wherein individuals have no choice but to eat in a bathroom. “Do you think normal human beings enjoy eating inside the toilet?” she asked. Ms Chin added a message for essential workers to have the decency of cleaning after themselves, regardless of the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Demaco Goh commented that there are “too many animals living in Singapore now.”

Is this a toilet or a cubicle for eating!! Wanna eat go home eat la! Why make things hard for the cleaner who are… Posted by Matin See on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Read related: