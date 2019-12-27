North West receives the most extravagant gift from Kim and Kanye

- Advertisement -

It is no secret that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West gives out super extravagant gifts to their children.

For her mother’s birthday, Kardashian West spent thousands of dollars to rent out her childhood home. She also rented every single luxury vehicle that her parents ever owned.

This Christmas, Kardashian West seems to have outdone herself. Together with her husband, she gave her oldest kid, North West, a priceless present.

Six-year-old North West loves fashion and music. To honour that, they gave her a pricey and one-of-a-kind present for the holiday. North West is said to be a huge fan of the late singer Michael Jackson.

Kim shared North’s gift on Instagram with her 153 million followers via a video. The 39-year-old said that for Christmas, Kanye and Kardashian West gave North a jacket that belonged to Michael Jackson.

They had the jacket tacked up and the sleeves half tacked up for North to wear it later when she grows up.

Kim added that North is so grateful and so excited.

The costly jacket is certainly a collector’s item. It is something that North enjoys. However, some netizens did not find the gift age-appropriate. A commenter wrote on Twitter asking why do rich people always get children gifts that only adults want. The person advised them to get Disney princess dolls with the big castle instead.

Another commenter said the jacket belongs to a museum and should not be in the hands of a 7-year-old. A Michael Jackson fan co-signed saying the jacket belongs to a museum and it is memorabilia that should be preserved and not given to a 7 year old.

Another skeptic said North is such a big fan of Michael Jackson that she is going to dribble on it and get food down it. He added with “Lmao Michael, I’m so sorry.”

There were some who thought the gift was a sweet way for the Kim and West to acknowledge their daughter’s love of Jackson. A fan shared that he loves the Kardashian/K-W’s love for Michael that they grew up with him and Kim even dated MJ’s nephew TJ.

He added that it was an amazing gift for North. Another Keeping Up with the Kardashians fan said the child is blessed saying Michael Jackson was an icon and will forever be adding that all the generations are falling in love with him.

Another supporter tweeted that baby North has a good taste and hoped she will treat the jacket well.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gift daughter North a jacket worn by Michael Jackson for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/GZBFoYAdTm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 24, 2019