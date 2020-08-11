‘No space for bikers’ highlighted on video showing Ang Mo biker blocking bus on the road

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A Caucasian woman biker was spotted on camera blocking the path of a bus and looked behind her for a few seconds before making way. The issue of a designated lane for bikers was highlighted among netizens.

Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video on Thursday (August 6) of the incident involving a female biker stopping in the middle of the road while waiting at an intersection. When it was clear to pass, she looked back at the bus captain for a few seconds before moving to the side of the road.

Members from the online community took varying opinions on the incident, with some noting culture played a part in the attitude of the biker as there were lanes designated for them in other countries. “Singapore doesn’t have a bicycle lane unlike other cities,” noted Facebook user Jerry Tan. Another netizen said that the “biking culture was different in the island-nation” where the lanes are too small for busses to overtake the cyclist without crossing over to the counterflow lane.

A few netizens thought the woman could have chosen to ride closer to the side of the road given there was ample space or looked like she was challenging the bus captain by staring back. Meanwhile, others noted her decision to move aside at the end of the video, “unlike other inconsiderate riders” who squeeze from the sides to the front of an intersection, posing safety risks for motorists, especially during peak hours.

Without pointing blame or criticising intentions, Facebook user Quek Ah Whye shared that considerate cyclists would not use the middle of the lane even if there were no vehicles behind.

“Please don’t drive like an entitled driver,” Facebook user Rusty Yousef added. “Bus, bike, e-bike, bicycle, car or whatever road legal is allowed to be on the road,” he said. The concerned citizen encouraged all road users to respect one another.

<Reader's Contribution>Sovereign amdk want to challenge bus driver ah? Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Thursday, 6 August 2020

