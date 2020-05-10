No catwalk, no problem — Kendall Jenner shows off figure online

- Advertisement -

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has prevented Kendall Jenner from strutting on the catwalk, the supermodel showed off her stunning figure on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (May 5), according to dailymail.co.uk.

Jenner, 24, was spotted in a turquoise exercise outfit as she cuddled two Doberman Pinschers. One of the dogs, named Pyro, has been with the reality star since 2018 while the other dog’s identity is a mystery and may not belong to her.

Her outfit was from Good American, a clothing brand that is co-founded by her half-sister Khloe Kardashian.

Jenner uploaded her latest photo after spending time on a road trip from Los Angeles to Sedona with pal NBA star Devin Booker. TMZ Sports reported that the two friends went on the road trip in Booker’s Mercedes-Benz Maybach, a car that is selling for US$200,000 (S$282,000).

An insider from TMZ said Jenner and her pals have a small social circle and they have been adhering to the same social distancing guidelines. Booker is one of the pals.

Jenner, who dated NBA stars Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, went on the trip for much-needed air with Booker. When news of the road trip went online, someone tweeted that Jenner was being passed around by basketball players. A woman responded in defence of Jenner, saying that maybe Jenner was passing them around. She added a shrugging emoji.

Jenner herself had a response which included an insult.

Jordyn Woods, who was spotted dating Booker in 2018, tweeted trash emojis on the day of the road trip but then removed the post.

Woods used to be close pals with Kendall’s sister Kylie but a feud happened between them last February. Woods had kissed NBA star Tristan Thompson at a party in February. Thompson was dating another sister, Khloe Kardashian, at that time and shares a baby with her. After the news of the kiss went public, Khloe left him and now they have a platonic relationship going into the Covid-19 quarantine with their daughter, True, 2. /TISG