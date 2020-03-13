“No bug deal,” netizens dismiss video of bag of rice with rice weevils

- Advertisement -

Singaporeans have been reminded to check goods before purchasing them after a video of a bag of rice containing tiny insects has circulated the internet.

All Singapore Stuff, an online community for Singaporeans to talk about and share Singapore-related matters on Wednesday (March 11) shared a video submitted by one of its readers. The 17-second clip featured a 5kg bag of rice which was seen to have live, miniscule beetles trapped inside. According to the caption of the shared video, the person responsible for taking the video claimed to have previously bought a bag of rice which was allegedly infested, but was able to get a refund for the item. “Must remember to check your rice for beetles before buying,” the post read.

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, grocery runs and empty shelves have become somewhat of a Singaporean norm. According to a recent report, since the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level was raised from yellow to orange on February 7, Singaporeans have responded by making a beeline for grocery stores to panic buy food and other goods they deem necessary. In the pandemonium of emptying shelves, filling grocery carts, overstocking refrigerators, and buying way more than necessary, photos of such instances were widely spread on social media. Fortunately, the panic subsided after the Government reassured the public that there are enough supplies to go around.

However, as shown by the recently shared video, it is still important to check merchandise before purchasing them as there may be reason not to get them–panic-buying or not.

Interestingly, though, the response by netizens to the rice video did not seem to match the nature of the reminder as many were unconcerned about the bugs trapped inside the bag of rice dismissing it as a common occurrence. Many netizens said that rice weevils are a common sight in bags of rice. Some netizens even argued that the tiny creatures are signs that the rice is real and organic. A handful of people commented by sharing tips on how to deal with the rice weevils, including washing the rice and even adding some chili to make the creatures go away. A few even shared that rice weevils signify the minimal use of pesticides, meaning that the rice is “good.”

