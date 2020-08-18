Ninja Van customer goes online to complain about continued delays in delivery

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to express her confusion towards the repeated delays of her delivery being catered by Ninja Van, noting her overseas parcel arrived quicker than her local one.

On Sunday (August 16), Facebook user Cornelia Luna uploaded a couple of screenshots on Complaint Singapore’s page and described her ongoing plight with Ninja Van. The customer had ordered a camera from Shopee and was told by the seller that the parcel had been picked up on August 9. “It is very ridiculous until now I still didn’t receive the parcel. The tracking status also strange.”

Ms Luna received an update on her order two days later, stating the address was inaccurate thus the delivery had failed and was awaiting rescheduling. The next delivery was set for August 14. On said date, there was an update on the shipping information page that the parcel had been handed over to the rider to attempt delivery; however, by the end of the day there was a note stating another failed delivery attempt. The provided reason was “Customer requested change of delivery date or time.”

Meanwhile, Ms Luna was waiting for her item, yet no one came. After rescheduling for the following day, the parcel still did not arrive. The courier then arranged for the next delivery on August 18.

“Why keep dragging the timing,” asked Ms Luna. Courier service but nobody delivers the parcel?” She noted that nine days for a local delivery was “ridiculous” when her overseas order arrived within five days. She asked members from the online community what they thought of the matter, and they advised her to use another courier next time such as J&T on Shopee as this has been a recurring issue with Ninja Van customers, especially for those ordering big-ticket items. Unfortunately, the seller was subscribed to Ninja Van, leaving Ms Luna with no choice.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ninja Van for a comment.

