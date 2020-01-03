Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra make lovey-dovey post just before the New Year

- Advertisement -

Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were in a joyous mood in the Bahamas just before the New Year.

It was yet another enchanting location after a romantic Christmas getaway in the winter wonderland at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California.

Nick and Priyanka took to Instagram respectively to share a shot of them looking completely in love and enjoying life to the fullest as they welcomed 2020 with open arms.

In the photo, the couple is looking away into the sunset while on the boat ride. Nick is seen holding Priyanka with one hand and a drink with the other hand.

- Advertisement -

The Indian beauty, 37, captioned the post: “Life as it should be.”

Nick, 27, looked back at his holidays and captioned the post: “From the snow to the ocean.” Referring to his wife’s caption, he added the hashtag, “#lifeasitshouldbe.”

During the winter season, the couple celebrated Christmas with some of Priyanka’s family members at the ski resort. Nick gave Priyanka a snowmobile for Christmas.

Born Nicholas Jerry Jonas on Sept 16, 1992, Nick is an American singer, songwriter and actor. He started acting in theatre at the age of seven. The talented star released his debut single in 2002 and it caught the attention of Columbia Records. Following that, Nick formed a band with his older brothers Joe and Kevin and they were known as the Jonas Brothers.

In 2006, the Jonas Brothers released their debut studio album It’s About Time. The band left Columbia Records and signed up with Hollywood Records, where they released their self-titled second studio album in 2007 and it was their breakthrough record.

Jonas Brothers became very popular on the Disney Channel around that time and they gained a massive following after appearing on the musical Camp Rock and the sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

They also had their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream and Jonas.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018.