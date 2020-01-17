Nick Jonas gives a glimpse of date night with wife Priyanka Chopra

- Advertisement -

Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are #couplegoals. Whether they are smashing it on the red carpet or on social media, they are definitely doing it right. On Wednesday, Nick shared a glimpse into what their regular date night looks like.

A video on Instragram posted by Nick shows the couple in relaxation mode on their couch in their living room, sharing a bottle of wine.

He focuses the camera on a bottle of red wine and turns on the front camera and says “Date night..done right. Right babe?”

Nick then shifted the focus to his wife who is wearing a face mask and she agrees with him.

He captioned the video, “Date night. @priyankachopra Bro mask: @jaxonlane #wine #tiktok.”

View this post on Instagram Date night. @priyankachopra Bro mask: @jaxonlane #wine #tiktok A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 14, 2020 at 7:46pm PST - Advertisement - Priyanka laughed at the video, commenting with a ‘Lol’. Keeping it casual, Nick was wearing a red hoodie while Priyanka was dressed in a white ribbed knit sweatshirt. Priyanka made an announcement on Tuesday that she will be collaborating with Russo Brother and actor Richard Madden for an upcoming drama series. In other news, the couple were in a joyous mood in the Bahamas just before the New Year. It was yet another enchanting location after a romantic Christmas getaway in the winter wonderland at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California. Nick and Priyanka took to Instagram respectively to share a shot of them looking completely in love and enjoying life to the fullest as they welcomed 2020 with open arms. During the winter season, the couple celebrated Christmas with some of Priyanka’s family members at the ski resort. Nick gave Priyanka a snowmobile for Christmas. Born Nicholas Jerry Jonas on Sept 16, 1992, Nick is an American singer, songwriter and actor. He started acting in theatres at the age of seven. The talented star released his debut single in 2002 and it caught the attention of Columbia Records. Following that, Nick formed a band with his older brothers Joe and Kevin and they were known as the Jonas Brothers.