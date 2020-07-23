Ng Eng Hen gets into National Day mood and poses with a face mask from the fun pack

- Advertisement -

Singapore – With National Day around the corner, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen “got into the mood” and posed for a photo donning his “most comfortable” face mask which is from the Singapore Together Pack.

On Wednesday (July 22), Mr Ng updated his Facebook profile picture with a corresponding caption. “Getting into the mood to celebrate Singapore’s 55th National Day, with this change for my FB pic,” he wrote. Mr Ng highlighted the face mask that’s included in the Singapore Together Packs provided to all households. “I have tried many different types of masks over the past five months, and this one is by far the most comfortable,” he said. “It is washable and reusable, with a filtration layer within, and the Singapore logo is just perfect for National Day.”

With over 2,300 positive reactions, many appreciated Mr Ng for sharing his post and confirmed that they too liked their masks. “Indeed, it is most comfortable,” confirmed Facebook user CK Lim while another noted it was their favourite mask. Facebook user Diana Kwok Pui Chun thanked Mr Ng for the kit that contained “handy and essential items.”

Facebook user Benny Pua also commented that Forever Family locally produced the masks in collaboration with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). While four adult-sized masks are included in every fun pack, the company also sells both adult and kid-sized ones in their website and can ship internationally to Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and Thailand. What makes the mask superior to others, as Mr Ng mentioned, is its reinforced high filtration layer, which can block over 95 per cent of fluid droplets bigger than three microns. The outer layer is also water-repellent, and the material is hypoallergenic and quick-dry. Visit Forever Family’s website for more details.

From July 21 until August 2, a representative from every household can claim their Singapore Together Pack at designated community centres. Meanwhile, claiming from Residents’ Committee centres is from July 20 to 26. Each bag consists of a thermometer, face masks, hand sanitiser, a snack and drink, a handheld flag, a state flag and other commemorative items. More details on the specific collection centre here.

