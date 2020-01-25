Newly-married former Elite singer accused of stealing husband

- Advertisement -

Only four days after her wedding, former Elite singer Sasha Saidin has been accused of wrecking her husband’s previous marriage.

Sasha, 43, and her financier husband Sirhan Wahab, 42, shot down the claim which was made in an email.

The email, which went viral, claimed that Sasha had been cheating with Sirhan while he was still married.

Malay Mail quoted Harian Metro as saying that Sasha called it slander and that the couple knew who wrote it. She did not, however, name the sender.

The English, Italian and Malay woman denied claims that her marriage to Sirhan, her former schoolmate, was not approved by his family.

She said both families attended the solemnisation ceremony and wished them happiness.

A blog uploaded the email that alleged the couple had been having an affair since October 2015 and that they went on holiday to Italy and Netherlands last year.

The email alleged that Sirhan took his wife to Dubai and that they divorced in August last year after she gave birth to his first child. Sirhan was accused of neglecting his role as a husband and father while dating Sasha.

The couple tied the knot at The Sanctuary@Taman Melawati in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Sasha hopes to live in the UAE where Sirhan works.

She shared with mStar that she chose to follow her husband there.

Sasha married Johan Abdullah Skinner in 2003. They divorced four years later. After that, she married Indonesian Salyo Priyanto Notosoemarsono. They have an 11-year-old son.

Sasha began modelling at the age of seven. She was spotted by a modelling agency in a mall. At the age of 13, she modelled for fashion shoots, and at 17, on catwalk shows.

Sasha went for an open audition at KRU Records in 1996, where she was selected as a member of Elite.