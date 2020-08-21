New WP MP joins volunteers to help needy Sengkang households

- Advertisement -

New Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Chua joined the volunteers who braved thunderstorms and undertook what could be back breaking work in their bid to help needy households in the opposition party’s newest ward, Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

The volunteers were delivering furniture and electrical appliances from generous donors to needy families in Sengkang GRC, as part of a WP Community Fund initiative that links disadvantaged residents with donations.

Called ‘BlueCycle’ – a portmanteau of the word ‘Blue’, which is the WP’s party colour, and the word ‘Recycle’ – the initiative aims to help the underprivileged while being eco-friendly since items that are in good condition are shared instead of going to waste.

As WP volunteers braved the elements and went around Singapore collecting and delivering donated items, one of the Sengkang GRC’s new MPs, Louis Chua – a 33-year-old chartered accountant who was elected at his very first round in electoral politics – rolled up his sleeves and joined the back breaking work of carrying heavy furniture into his residents’ homes.

Sharing photos of Mr Chua and volunteers hard at work, the WP Community Fund Facebook page shared: “Braving the elements. The heavens opened up as The WP Community Fund #Bluecycle volunteers went around the island to collect used furniture and electrical appliances from well meaning donors this weekend and delivered these to less privileged households in Sengkang GRC

“These brave men and women refused to let the rain get in the way of the backbreaking work even as thunderstorms threatened while the MP and residents also chipped in to help. #GotongRoyong at its best was on display.”

Fellow Sengkang GRC MP praised the dedication of WP volunteers and shared the WP Community Fund page’s post on his own social media wall. He wrote:

“Yesterday, our dedicated volunteers delivered a number of items of furniture and electronics to #Sengkang households in need, through The WP Community Fund #BlueCycle program. They toughed it out through rain and shine, and I’m sure our #Anchorvale residents really appreciated it!”

Earlier, two residents at Sengkang GRC were given new-to-them washing machines, thanks to the BlueCycle initiative. The WP Community Fund said that the residents were pleasantly surprised to receive the items they needed in less than a week: “Thanks to the MPs and volunteers in Sengkang GRC and the generosity of our donors across Singapore, Bluecycle was able to deliver washing machines to 2 residents at Block 182 Rivervale Crescent today. We only got to know about their needs during the Qurbani distribution in Sengkang GRC on the eve of #NationalDay so they were pleasantly surprised to receive the items so quickly!” Charity begins at home – Bluecycle arrives in Sengkang!Thanks to the MPs and volunteers in Sengkang GRC and the… Posted by The WP Community Fund on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 Those who would like to donate furniture or electrical appliances in good working condition to residents at WP wards may express their interest to do so by filling out this form. The WP Community Fund said that it will link beneficiaries up with donations and asked residents from Aljunied GRC, Sengkang GRC and Hougang SMC who wish to benefit from the programme to approach their respective MPs to arrange for a needs assessment.