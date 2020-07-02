New teaser out for It’s ‘Okay To Not Be Okay’

- Advertisement -

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, a Korean drama series by tvN has just unveiled teasers for its latest episode. The sneak peek shows the beginning of a unique romance between lead actors Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji. Kim Soo Hyun plays Moon Kang Tae, a community health worker at a psychiatric ward who does not have time for romance. Seo Ye Ji plays Go Moon Young, a renowned children’s book author who has an antisocial personality disorder and has never known love.

The drama is reportedly a ‘healing romance that resembles a storybook fantasy’. The pair start to heal each other’s emotional wounds upon meeting each other.

In the teaser, Go Moon Young makes an unannounced appearance as a literature teacher at the psychiatric hospital where Moon Kang Tae works. She gets up in his space as he looks back at her, seemingly unamused. The location of the psychiatric hospital is at Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Young’s hometown where they experienced a traumatic past.

- Advertisement -

Chief producer So Jae Hyun of the drama said, “The city of Sungjin, which is going to be the setting of the drama from here on out, is where this story began, and it’s the place that is holding the pains of Moon Kang Tae’s and Go Moon Young’s pasts. Please tune in to see how the two characters face their wounds and grow. Though it may be a little weird, the drama’s unique style of romance is about to begin, so please look forward to it.”

Oh Jung Se plays Moon Sang Tae, Moon Kang Tae’s autistic older brother. Moon Sang Tae is a fan of Go Moon Young’s books. Because his brother is a fan of Go Moon Young, Moon Kang Tae finds himself having more chances to meet Go Moon Young.

Kim Soo Hyun did an outstanding job with his performance as Moon Kang Tae who had to support his family after his parents died leaving him and his brother alone in the world. Seo Ye Ji impressed everyone with her character Go Moon Young. The producers of the show said that the session was fun-filled and romantic thanks to the great acting of the cast who played their characters well.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay airs June 27, at 9pm KST.