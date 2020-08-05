New Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan assures residents no problem is too small to bring up

- Advertisement -

New Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan assured her residents that no problem is too small to bring up, as she walked the ground at her Compassvale division of the multi-member constituency.

The social activist, who is the daughter of ex-presidential hopeful Farid Khan, was among the new faces that the Workers’ Party (WP) fielded during the 2020 General Election. The WP made significant inroads in what was the first election under the leadership of secretary-general Pritam Singh and received a stronger mandate at its Aljunied-Hougang stronghold.

The party also made history once again when it clinched yet another GRC – the second multi-member constituency to ever be won by the opposition – when the its team at Sengkang GRC won and unseated three political office-holders.

The four-member ward was newly carved out ahead of the election and was contested by three fresh faces from the WP – Ms Khan, Jamus Lim, and Louis Chua – and one candidate who had run in one previous election, He Ting Ru. The WP team faced off with the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) team that included three prominent political office-holders and one new candidate.

The WP team pulled off what seemed like an impossible feat when it emerged the victor at the polls, ousting Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and labour chief Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min and beloved grassroots MP Amrin Amin from Parliament.

WP chairman Sylvia Lim later told Bloomberg that the party did not expect to win another GRC and added that the team WP fielded at Sengkang resonated with the voters there, given that all four candidates are young parents.

The win at Sengkang GRC was especially momentous for Ms Khan. Although police reports were filed against her in the middle of the campaign period over past social media posts, Ms Khan emerged from the controversy and became the youngest member to join the latest term of Parliament and became the very first minority-race female opposition MP.

In a Facebook post published last Thursday (30 July), Ms Khan revealed the extent of her love for getting to know her residents as she said, “One of the best parts of being a member of parliament (elect) is going on house visits and meeting residents.”

Highlighting that house visits not only helped her gain valuable insight into what her residents go through, Ms Khan said that it also contributes to building community spirit. She thanked her support team who accompanied her around Compassvale and wrote:

“It’s such an important avenue for us to hear different experiences, stories and struggles. I’m lucky to have such a dedicated, knowledgeable and attentive team. They assist in recording any concerns residents have and help in getting that community spirit going.”

Ms Khan shared about the kinds of concerns that she heard on the ground and explained how she helps residents with their issues. The opposition politician, who volunteered as a case writer at WP Meet-the-People sessions before she was fielded as a candidate, said:

“Some of the concerns shared with me were Covid-19 related, and how many people have lost their livelihoods. We assist in these cases by working with the relevant authorities and writing appeal letters. Some are long term issues, such as having more buses or sheltered walkways. This too we take careful consideration of.”

She added that she assures residents that no problem is too small to highlight and wrote: “As I listen to the people I meet, I always remind residents that my motto is no problem is too small. Some problems don’t need solutions, just a listening ear. For problems that are bigger and harder to solve, the best approach is to work together towards a solution.”

