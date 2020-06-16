New preview revealed of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

- Advertisement -

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, an upcoming drama series by tvN just released a teaser of its first two episodes.

The drama is reportedly a “healing romance that resembles a storybook fantasy”. Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) is a worker in a psychiatric ward, while Go Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) is a storybook writer. They do not have time for love but they start to heal each other’s emotional wounds upon meeting each other.

The two characters face each other’s cool exteriors in the teasers for the new drama. Moon Kang Tae says of Go Moon Young, “She’s not crazy. She was just born like that,” while Go Moon Young mysteriously asks him, “So which one am I?” Watching him walk away from afar, Go Moon Young says dreamily in voice-over, “He’s pretty. I want him.” The teaser shows instances of the emotional issues faced by both parties as well as the affectionate relationship between Moon Kang Tae and his autistic elder brother Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se).

Moon Kang Tae gets emotional while telling his brother that he did not need a house, car or money. Meanwhile, Go Moon Young sees past Moon Kang Tae’s shell, shrewdly observing, “It’s not that you’re avoiding it. You’re probably just running away,” adding, “I can see that you want to be adored.” She then boldly tells him, “Moon Kang Tae, give yourself to me.”

Kim Soo Hyun did an outstanding job with his performance as Moon Kang Tae who had to earn for his family after his parents died leaving he and his brother alone in this world. Seo Ye Ji impressed everyone with her character Go Moon Young who is a popular children’s book author suffering from an antisocial personality disorder. The producers of the show said that the session was fun-filled and romantic thanks to the great acting of the cast who played their characters well.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay will premiere on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

/TISG