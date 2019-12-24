New BMW m-cycles for Singapore’s traffic cops next year

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Traffic Police will be replacing their Yamaha Diversion XJ900P motorcycles with new BMW models next year.

The straitstimes.com reported on Thursday (Dec 19) the police as saying that the replacement motorcycles will mean traffic police officers will have “better and safer equipment to carry out their jobs professionally and effectively”.

Singaporeans should be able to see traffic police officers on their new motorbikes from April next year.

According to the roads.sg site, the new motorcycles are BMW 2019 R1250RT bikes, which it calls “a huge upgrade from their present Yamaha Diversion XJ900P model”.

“All the new TP bikes are also equipped with a front and back DVR (Digital Video Recording) camera,” it added.

While the police and the dealer, BMW Motorrad Singapore, have yet to confirm that this is the new model for the Traffic Police, the site has listed its specifications. They are as follows:

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin.

Displacement: 1254cc.

Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm.

Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm.

Maximum torque: 105 ft/lbs @ 6250 rpm.

Compression ratio: 12.5:1.

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams, 4vpc.

Cooling: Liquid and air.

The roads.sg site also expressed the hope that the new motorcycles would come with certain top options such as Dynamic Traction Control DTC, ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Assistant DBC, which it says “are crucial for the safety of our officers in high-speed pursuits and hard braking. Not forgetting wet weather riding”.

It also hoped that the motorcycles have the best tyres for both dry and wet weather for the safety of the officers.

The police have not mentioned how much the bikes will cost or the total number to be acquired because of operational reasons. The present fleet has been in use for 16 years. -/TISG