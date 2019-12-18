New airplane seat design promises better sleep for budget travelers

- Advertisement -

A London-based design company created a prototype for a new airplane seat with an innovative solution to in-flight economy sleepers.

The new seat design features padded wings that can be neatly folded on both sides of the seat back. The wings provide a cushion for resting one’s head and much needed privacy.

Design company Universal Movement created the new concept and called it the Interspace aircraft seat.

Luke Miles, founder of Universal Movement’s head company New Territory, came up with the new aircraft seat. He observed that most cabin innovation design focused on business class experiences, so he aimed to improve the comfort of economy seats.

- Advertisement -

“We’re really keen as a business on trying to — it sounds a bit cliche — but trying to push some innovation back into the majority,” Miles said as quoted in an interview with CNN.

The padded seat wings are sturdy and works whether the seat is reclined or upright.

Miles added that they are also working to integrate facial recognition technology into the experience.

Should the passenger fall asleep, the in-flight entertainment would automatically stop playing as well.

“Hopefully travelers will just get a better night’s rest, a better flight,” Miles added.

The company is reportedly in talks with airline carriers that are interested in the new seat concept.

Interspace was showcased at the RedCabin Aircraft Cabin Innovation Summit in London last Dec 5./TISG