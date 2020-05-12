Netizens wish Low Yen Ling a speedy recovery from dengue fever

Netizens have flocked to Ms Low’s wall to wish her a speedy recovery.

Shortly before noon on May 11, the MP wrote a post addressed to “Residents & Friends” to inform them about her condition, also posting a photo of herself undergoing a blood extraction from her arm.

Ms Low apologized in advance for delays in answers to the emails sent to her, as she had been advised to take time off to recover and rest.

Dear Residents & Friends, As I have just come down with dengue fever, please bear with me if my email response is… Posted by Low Yen Ling on Sunday, 10 May 2020

The MP took the opportunity to remind the public that the fight against dengue fever cannot be won “alone,” and that everyone’s cooperation is necessary “to keep our families and homes safe from dengue.”

She also cited the statistics around dengue fever for this year, writing that there have been 300 to 400 new cases weekly, adding that if this were to keep on this way, this year’s total number of cases may be even higher than last year, when there were 16,000 people treated for dengue.

The MP added, “Let’s close ranks and do our best to fight the spread of dengue and banish the Aedes mosquito. Stay safe, stay well, stay healthy. SG United 💪🏻❤️🇸🇬”

Ms Low received many warm wishes from netizens, who expressed hope that she would get well soon.

Others gave her advice for a speedy recovery

A few netizens, however, commented on Ms Low’s post to say that they had noticed areas that were not as clean as usual.

But the majority of the people commenting simply told her to take care of herself and to get well soon.

