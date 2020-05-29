Netizens weigh in on jobs for foreign workers and locals

- Advertisement -

Singapore – In response to a comment on a social media post regarding Foreign Workers (FWs) and Foreign Talent who are Professionals, Managers, Executives and Technicians (PMETs), members from the online community shared their opinions on the matter, saying FWs are needed while the latter is not.

On Wednesday (May 27), Hamzah Mo took to Facebook to share a few thoughts on foreign workers in response to a channelnewsasia.com article about the effects of reducing the number of foreign workers in Singapore.

The report covered the implications on the economy, businesses, jobs and housing prices should the number of foreign workers decrease.

Mr Mo replied to the article and noted that FWs and FT PMETs are two different things. He added that the adjustments should be made on the pool of FT PMETs as “Singaporeans are easily more qualified than them.” With the number of foreign students increasing in Singapore, Mr Ho commented on the possible and unnecessary pressure this puts on future generations as job opportunities are given to them over local graduates.

- Advertisement -

Netizens agreed that there is a need for foreign workers and not foreign talents in those specific sectors. Many commented that locals are now becoming “cleaners, security guards, or PHV and Grab drivers.” The issue is there are not enough jobs for everyone, said Edric Lau. “Many locals find it very difficult to land jobs while foreigners can find jobs while on tours.”

While Don De Voy Tan wondered if locals had no talent hence the need to import them, a different issue was highlighted by a few individuals. “Yes, leave it to locals like us to do it. And please pay us higher than lawyers and doctors,” said Sky Tan, who opened up the issue of compensation for such positions.

“It’s time for us to be self-reliant, just like Japan, be it FW or FT PMETs,” said Cheng Wei Choong. This is the ideal situation, yet it is easier said than done. An Warzi gave a suggestion that could serve as a stepping stone toward those ideals.

