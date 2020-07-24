Netizens tell Jamus Lim to stay loyal to WP, warns PAP may want “to win ur heart over”

- Advertisement -

Singapore—In a recent Facebook post, MP-elect for Sengkang GRC Jamus Lim wrote that their team of volunteers had already received a high volume of cases, which was taking some time, as they want to go through each case diligently.

Therefore, he appealed for residents’ patience and understanding, and assured those who wrote in that they would be attended to as soon as possible.

Hi everyone. We’ve been receiving a high volume of cases, and it is taking us some time to get through them. Our team of… Posted by Jamus Lim on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

On Sunday (July 19), the Workers’ Party (WP) team lead at the newly-created Sengkang Group Representation Constituency, lawyer He Ting Ru, announced the division of labour at the GRC, with Mr Lim representing Anchorvale; Ms He, Buangkok, Raeesah Khan, Compassvale; and Louis Chua, Rivervale.

- Advertisement -

In a Facebook post, she also provided email addresses and direct telephone lines for each of the MPs-elect.

Mr Lim added in his post that he was requesting for the email and direct line provided to be used for solely residents’ cases, acknowledging that while he appreciated the congratulatory messages, the two channels were reserved for “MP representation and town council issues.” Other messages should be directed to the team’s social media accounts, he said.

And while many netizens left supportive comments for the popular Mr Lim, undoubtedly a favorite in the recent GE and one of the biggest reasons why the WP won at Sengkang, other netizens left him a warning in the comments section.

A netizen named Kevin Zaccharius Clyde wrote, “I have a feeling PAP wants to win ur heart over.. please stay faithful to WP. Don’t ever be a traitor to WP and the people who trusted u. Because u are a hero in alot of ppl heart.”

Others quickly chimed in, agreeing with him.

But one netizen expressed doubts that Mr Lim would go over to PAP.

Another netizen wrote, “I really hope your team didn’t face as much obstacles as your veteran team faced during 2011,” referring to the Aljunied GRC won by the WP team of Low Thia Khiang, Pritam Singh, Muhamad Faisal Bin Abdul Manap, Chen Show Mao and Sylvia Lim nine years ago, the first time the WP won a GRC.

Some individuals suggested that others volunteer with the WP to give them as much help as possible.

Others chimed in that the high volume of cases could be because the previous MPs had not done their jobs well.

-/TISG

Read also: MP-elect He Ting Ru to chair new Town Council as WP unfolds plan for Sengkang