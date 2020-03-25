Netizens slam man who asks if there is a Covid-19 relief package for expatriates

- Advertisement -

Netizens criticized a man online recently for asking if there was a Covid-19 relief package for expatriates.

Earlier this morning, an Indian man, presumably an expatriate asked a question in the Facebook group titled, ‘Singapore Indian Expats’.

His question was, “What Singapore Govt doing for expat (1.7millions)? Any relief package announced?”

Within six minutes of posting it, screengrabs of his question was widely shared on local Facebook groups.

Many netizens who commented felt that the man was being entitled and once again brought up the topic of Ramesh Erramalli.

Erramalli’s dispute last year was with his condominium’s security guard over a rule by the condominium’s management, which had imposed a S$10 fee for visitors who park their cars there after 11pm. His guests had come over at about 10.30pm for Deepavali festivities.

The video shows the security officer asking what time the visitor would leave, followed by the resident questioning if guests could not visit him after 11pm on Deepavali.

“I bought your f***ing property for S$1.5 million, you know? This is S$1.5 million, okay?” says Ramesh.

After the security officer tells him he would let the management know of the situation, the resident replies: “Tell the management to f*** off.”

The sentiments amongst Singaporeans was xenophobic, and many felt that their needs were not being looked after in comparison.