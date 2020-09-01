Netizens question rationale for increasing foreign workers salaries

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to ask others what the rationale was behind the increase of salary criteria for foreign workers, if the initiative was genuinely beneficial for Singaporeans.

On Friday (August 28), Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Kelvin Ho posted the following question:

Can anyone tell me what’s the rationale of increasing the foreign workers’ employment pass salaries? By doing so, does it really able (sic) to help create more opportunities for Singaporean PMET?

The topic of job equality between foreign talents and Singaporean PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) has been frequently discussed on social media, with many highlighting locals should be given priority over foreigners.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Wednesday (August 26) that the Government will be raising the salary criteria for Employment (EP) and S Passes due to the weak labour market conditions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With Covid-19 and the economic disruption it has caused, there is now more slack in the labour market. We will, therefore, make further adjustments to our foreign workforce policies,” said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in a channelnewsasia.com report.

Beginning September 1, companies applying for new EPs for foreign professionals will be required to pay them at least S$4,500, up from the current S$3,900. Those applying for S Passes will need to pay the mid-skilled professionals S$2,500 (up from S$2,400) from October 1 for new applicants and May 1, 2021, for renewals.

There is currently no quota placed on EP holders, which means there is no limit or a maximum proportion of foreigners with this pass that could be employed in a company. Meanwhile, reductions in the quotas for the services, construction, marine shipyard and process sectors are scheduled to proceed, said MOM as reported by straitstimes.com.

In response to Mr Ho’s query, members from the online community provided probable reasons behind the increase in salary for foreign talents. Many noted that there was no logical reasoning, and the initiative was only a “bluff.”

Facebook user Ken Huat Ong presumed by increasing the salary of a foreign employee, they would be too “expensive” which could push companies to hire locals instead. “(I) think (a) better solution is to cut their (foreigners) pay to Singaporean level then see how fast they change their mind,” commented Facebook user Ashok Kumar.

“I think it should be the levy and headcount quota that should be increased,” suggested Facebook user Rob Lim. Mr Ho shared the same sentiments and added that there should be a balance to the ratio when it came to how many foreign talents there were compared to Singaporeans in a particular company.

