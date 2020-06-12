Netizens question national broadcasts following issue raised by former MP Yee Jenn Jong

- Advertisement -

In response to an issue raised by former Workers’ Party MP Yee Jenn Jong, netizens have questioned the nature of the national broadcast series on Singapore’s future beyond Covid-19 by the Prime Minister and several other ministers. While some see the broadcasts as the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) utilising public resources to get a “headstart” on the elections, others backed Mr Yee in his concern over the absence of the Health and Manpower Ministers from the list of speakers.

Mr Yee recently took to Facebook to share a question regarding the national broadcasts. Sharing a screenshot of the list of speakers, a pressing question was written beside it. Considering that the topic of the broadcast is Covid-19-related, the absence of Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo was questioned, given that they spearhead two ministries that have been central to Singapore’s battle against Covid-19. “Why (are) the Health Minister and Manpower Minister not featured? Covid-19 is a health matter and managing the vast number of migrant workers is a big problem which Covid-19 has exposed.”

In response to this, many netizens rallied behind the sentiments of Mr Yee, siding with scrutiny over why Mr Gan and Ms Teo were not included in the list of speakers. Some suggested that it was a reflection of the PAP’s view that the two “have performed poorly.”

Still, others saw it as another sign of the upcoming General Elections. One netizen even said that it was almost like the PAP was “giving themselves a headstart using public resources.”