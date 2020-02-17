Netizens praise singers Jam Hsiao and Frances Yip for Covid-19 precautions

- Advertisement -

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao and Cantopop diva Frances Yip have taken extra precautions in light of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. The former has cancelled his Singapore concert and the latter has gone into self-quarantine.

According to a statement by organiser Live Nation on Friday (Feb 14), the concert was cancelled over “coronavirus proliferation concerns” and because the “safety of artists, patrons and staff is their top priority”.

A report on straitstimes.com on Friday (Feb 14) noted that tickets could be refunded in full through original modes of payment. Details can be accessed here.

Hsiao, 32, was scheduled to hold his concert on April 18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of his Mr Entertainment 2020 World Tour Encore.

Meanwhile, 72-year-old Frances Yip decided to quarantine herself after a Covid-19 case was reported at the Singapore hotel where she had stayed.

She was in Singapore on Feb 1 for a concert and took a group photo with about 80 guests from China after the event, reported Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News.

According to a report on straitstimes.com on Friday (Feb 14), Yip had returned home to Australia the day after her concert when she heard about the Covid-19 case. She chose to quarantine herself for 14 days as a precaution.

Yip shared that she and husband David Lomax “did not go out to eat and FaceTimed our grandchildren even though they stay in the same building”. With their quarantine period coming to an end, the singer added they were both feeling well.

Yip plans to travel to Canada this month for her 50th-anniversary concert, the same celebration she had in Singapore last November. From there, she hopes to travel to Hong Kong. “I hope to return to Hong Kong, as I have many friends there and want to cheer for them,” she said.

There has been praise online of the socially-responsible behaviour of the two artists.

/TISG

