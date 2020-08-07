Netizens point at Madam Ho Ching after PM Lee tells MPs not to use social media to attack another person

- Advertisement -

Following news of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong telling Ministers for Parliament not to attack another person using social media, netizens are pointing fingers at his wife, Madame Ho Ching, who is known for taking issues to social media.

According to a recent report, Mr Lee released a letter addressed to Singapore’s newly elected Ministers for Parliament from the ruling party, People’s Action Party (PAP), labeling it “Rules of Prudence.” The letter advised them not to utilise social media as a means to go after another individual.

“The context each time may be different, but the subject remains constant. Integrity, honesty and incorruptibility are fundamental to our party,” he said. “We must never tire of reminding ourselves of their importance.” Mr Lee also urged MPs to maintain appropriate conduct on social media whilst finding new ways to have fun on the platform.

“Be honest, empathetic, positive and affirming in all your messages. Know your audience and be sensitive to how they feel,” he said. “Do not use social media to attack another person…always conduct yourselves with modesty, decorum and dignity, particularly in the media.”

In response to this, however, many netizens scratched their heads and pointed to Mr Lee’s wife, Mdm Ho, who is notorious for her openness regarding issues on social media. While many Facebook users blatantly called on Mr Lee to give such advice to Mdm Ho, others were a bit more subtle and said things like “Let’s hope your wife is reading this.”

In previous news, netizens speculated whether or not Mdm Ho was throwing shade at Pritam Singh, who was recently appointed Singapore’s Leader of the Opposition.

Others also made references to pro-establishment figure, Calvin Cheng, who is also known for being vocal on issues.

