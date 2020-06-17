Netizens perplexed at park sign which designates senior citizens as aged 45 to 60

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The online community were caught scratching their heads in confusion with an advisory at a park’s senior citizen’s fitness corner, where the age category defining a senior was 45 to 60 years old.

On Sunday (June 14), one Henry Hong took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore to share a notice he saw at a park in Yishun Avenue 11 near Giant supermarket. The sign reads, “This Senior Citizen’s Fitness Corner is meant for Senior Citizen aged 45 years to 60 years. Senior Citizens are advised to seek doctor’s advise before using the equipment. At all times, children are strongly discouraged from using the Fitness equipment. Town Council will not be responsible for any accidents or injuries sustained from using the equipment.”

Mr Hong noted that he was currently 47 years old, which made him a senior citizen, based on the advisory. Netizens pitched in, wondering why the basis of being a senior was lowered to 45 when it was typically around 55 years old. In other countries, one would be considered a senior when they reach 60 years old.

- Advertisement -

Do DoHouse, 42, couldn’t believe that in three years, he would be considered a senior citizen. The topic also made way for many to connect the dots and suggest offering the corresponding benefits to those who were within the age range. Those aged 45 and above should be given a public transport concession pass, said netizens.

The sign was also confusing for some because it was illustrated as if those beyond the age of 60 could not use the equipment. “Thought it’s meant for anyone who wants to exercise?” asked Kublai Khan. Another found the notice to be “selfish, thoughtless, and with zero ground understanding.”

Others called for one standard to be implemented when it came to the qualification of being a senior citizen. In the fitness corner, it was 45 years old, while in the Central Provident Fund (CPF), it’s 55, said Rempit Raps.

Are you a Senior Citizen if you are 47 years old ? Lol 😂 Posted by Henry Hong on Sunday, June 14, 2020