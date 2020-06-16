Netizens not convinced of Lawrence Wong’s, “Community outbreak is under control”

- Advertisement -

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong assures Singaporeans that the increase in community Covid-19 cases a week after Singapore eased stay-home restrictions was “within expectations” and that the situation remained “under control”.

This was said during a virtual press conference on Monday (June 8), a day after the Ministry of Health reported that the daily tally of new Covid-19 cases in the community doubled from four to eight in the week that Singapore lifted its circuit breaker on June 2. Mr Wong said that the surge in daily community cases was also partly due to increased testing.

Some netizens questioned the Government’s stance that the country is “under control”.

One netizen said, “Under control? Then why families are still lock out, grandparents cannot see their grandchildren, gf/bf cannot meet, siblings cannot visit each other. They can only do that in MRT trains, what logic is that? Homes got nests of virus issit?

Whereas, some netizens continue to point toward the General Elections as the reasoning behind Mr Wong’s assurance.