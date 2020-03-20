Netizens lambast Police NSF who took girl on joyride in police car

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The story of a Police NSF who took a girl out on a ride in a police car and then got arrested for it was published on news outlet mothership.sg on Thursday afternoon (Mar 19).

The story includes a video clip wherein a young woman can be heard saying in an excited tone, “So this is the ride for tonight, we’re going in a police car.”

The video was posted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Mar18). In it, she can be heard laughing, and later in the video the Police NSF is also heard speaking, although his face is blurred out.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Mothership that the young man is a 19-year-old Full-time Police National Serviceman (PNSF) from the logistical support office of the Singapore Police Force’s Protective Security Command (ProCom).

- Advertisement -

He had, moreover, gone off on his little joyride with the young woman without permission from his superiors.

The police gave Mothership this statement:

“The Police have arrested a 19-year-old Full-time Police National Serviceman (PNSF) for theft of a police vehicle on 19 March 2020. Preliminary investigations revealed that the PNSF, attached to the logistical support office of Protective Security Command (ProCom), had driven the police vehicle out of ProCom without authorisation. Police investigations are ongoing.

Officers of the Singapore Police Force, including PNSFs, are expected to uphold the law and maintain high standards of discipline and integrity. Those who commit criminal offences will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

As can be expected in such instances, netizens flocked to the comments section on Mothership’s Facebook page and grilled the young man and his “date.”

But for one netizen, he was just glad to have a break from all the news about the coronavirus outbreak.

-/TISG