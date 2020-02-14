Netizens echo PM Lee’s heartfelt Valentine greetings to Singapore’s frontline healthcare workers

- Advertisement -

Singapore—When Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sent a very special Valentine’s Day greeting on Friday, posting a photo on his Facebook account of a rose and a card to honour the country’s frontline healthcare workers, many individuals left messages on the post, echoing his gratitude and praise.

The photo, which was taken by the Prime Minister himself, showed a card that read, “To all our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers. Thank you for looking after your patients day after day during this Covid-19 outbreak. Your loving care and commitment makes all the difference. We all stand with you and give you our full support.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Lee Hsien Loong.”

PM Lee captioned the photo with, “Happy Valentine’s Day to a very special group of people, going above and beyond the call of duty to keep us all safe and well, and to keep Singapore going! – LHL #BraveheartSG #SingaporeTogether “

The post has been widely reacted to, commented on and even shared, and the Prime Minister received several good wishes from netizens.

One woman wrote about how proud she is to be a nurse and a hero in these times.

A majority of the people commenting echoed PM Lee’s sentiments in thanking and honouring the frontline healthcare workers who have been busy day and night since the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus. The annual leave for many of them has been frozen, meaning they are getting less time off than usual. Additionally, a number of them have said they’ve been treated badly on trains and buses, looked at with suspicion and hostility, shouted at, even asked to leave public transport, all the while valiantly serving the most vulnerable at this time.

