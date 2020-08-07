Netizens doubt employers who practice discriminatory employment policies will be reprimanded

- Advertisement -

Following news of a total of 47 employers being added to a watch list for possibly exhibiting discrimination in their hiring procedures, Facebook users have wondered if the government’s scrutiny will be followed by action. Some even insinuated that the expected lack of action is an anticipated result now that Singapore’s 2020 General Election (GE) is over.

Singapore is not exempted from the worldwide recoil in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The negative repercussions of the global crisis have shaken not only the health system, but also the economy. With this pressure coming from all sides, job security is being sought after by many like never before.

However, in a nation like Singapore, which is known for being an international economic hub, it seems as though Singaporeans may be having a harder time securing jobs given the competition with foreign professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMET)s.

According to a recent report by The New Paper, a total of 47 employers–30 of which deal with financial and professional services, have been placed on the watch list of the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF), for possibly engaging in discriminatory employment.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has said that the 47 employers are in addition to the 1,200 employers that have been put on the watch list.

As many locals have voiced out their concerns over what they see as unfair competition in the job market, as well as over the alleged discrimination of some employers towards Singaporeans, the new addition to the watch list has been made.

Of the 47 new additions to the list, 18 of the employers have foreigners taking up more than 50% of their PMET positions. Given that the unemployment rate rose to 2.9 per cent in July, making it the highest unemployment rate Singapore has seen in years, Singaporeans jobseekers are calling for an equal playing field when it comes to hiring.

The MOM has also singled out 240 employers that will be probed for potentially pre-selecting foreigners, which goes against the advocacy of the FCF to promote fair employment.

However, despite the addition of the 47 companies that may have engaged in discriminatory hiring to the watch list, some Facebook users have expressed their thoughts on the issue. While some posited that such a move being made after the GE is nothing short of a coincidence, one took it as a mere show, saying, “Wayang only. Nothing will be done.”

Should the employers on the watch list refuse to cooperate with the authorities, they face consequences on their work pass privileges.