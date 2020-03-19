Netizens criticise the “PAP-branded hand sanitiser” used by grassroots leader

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Netizens were quick to notice the PAP logo on a hand sanitiser used by a grassroots leader who was teaching a senior how to properly apply the solution as a safety precaution during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday (Mar 18), chairperson of the Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC), Victor Lye Thiam Fatt, was spotted handing out hand sanitisers at the Hougang bus interchange canteen. All Singapore Stuff shared a video with the caption, “Victor wayang. Last time use chicken rice to entice people, nowadays use sanitiser.”

In the video, Mr Lye could be seen teaching the elderly man how to apply and rub a hand sanitiser properly. Afterwards, he handed the solution and a note for the man to keep.

Victor wayang Last time use chicken rice to entice people, nowadays is use sanitizer #VTO<Reader's Contribution by Gary> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

- Advertisement -

According to a similar post on Mr Lye’s Facebook profile, he was relieved to “see the determined kampung atmosphere” at the bus interchange canteen. “The morale of our public transport workers remains high,” he added.

Netizens were quick to spot the People’s Action Party (PAP) logo on the sanitiser that Mr Lye handed out. The action received much criticism from the online community as something that only occurs when the elections are approaching.

“You can be sure that elections will happen soon when these actors are going around with their antics,” said Chen Rei Long.

Eric Cheng noted that this scenario could only be seen every six years, a rare sighting like a solar eclipse.

Many connected the dots and gave a few recent examples such as Ms Lily Neo cleaning a hawker centre table and Mr Tan Chuan Jin visiting supermarkets to keep shoppers calm after Malaysia announced its movement control order. “How much more wayang?” asked Ai Peng Loh.

Another netizen presumed that their next plan would be to collect cardboards or give out free toilet papers.

“After GE, you won’t see them so kind-hearted lah, lol,” said Wesley Yeo.

Catch up on Ms Neo’s table-cleaning video followed by Mr Tan’s supermarket visits:

Support Independent Journalism in Singapore We've come a long way since we embarked on this journey in 2013 and we can do more with your contribution. Support us so that we cover offer in-depth coverage for the upcoming general elections. We're expanding our editorial coverage and will be bringing your news in tri-media. Please click on the button below: Become a Patron!