Netizens concerned that man vandalised surroundings and started fire

Singapore – There has been concern among netizens over what could have caused a man to vandalise the surroundings in Towner Road and start a fire in front of the Kallang Neighbourhood Police Post.

On Friday night (March 13), the police arrested a man who allegedly wrote “ISIS” and abusive words on the walls and started a fire in the vicinity of the police post. “Preliminary investigations indicated that he acted alone and it was not terrorism-related, but the act of a disgruntled person unhappy with perceived social inequality,” said the police.

In a video on All Singapore Stuff, the man can be heard shouting expletives about the Government and country.

Siao lang so angry with PAP and Lee Hsien Loong until he curse them and threaten their life before setting fire to NPP. Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Friday, March 13, 2020

Although many from the online community were outraged at the man’s actions, there were those who felt an underlying issue led to the incident.

Two people suggested the use of social media to air one’s frustrations.

One person felt that the “current social safety net is not helping enough”.

Others suggested that the area’s MP look into the matter and that sending the man to jail would not solve problems.

