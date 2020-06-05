Netizens concerned SG-China travel bubble will start a new wave of coronavirus infections

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The news that travel from China to Singapore, and vice versa, will be allowed for essential business purposes has left some netizens worried that this could set off a new wave of coronavirus infections.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs MFA) released a statement on May 29 announcing that Singapore and China have agreed to launch a ‘Fast Lane’ arrangement this month in order to facilitate essential travel for business and official purposes.

Starting from Monday, June 8, travellers from both countries need not serve the 14-day quarantine period that travellers from other nations are still required to serve, the Government announced on Wednesday (June 3).

However, travellers are still required to undergo coronavirus testing at their own expense. And if they test positive for Covid-19 when they land in either Singapore or China, they will be admitted to hospital for treatment, also at their own expense.

A joint statement from the MFA and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said “This is part of Singapore’s gradual reopening of our borders for Singaporeans and residents to conduct essential activities overseas and to allow safe travel for foreigners entering Singapore in limited numbers, with the necessary safeguards in place to ensure public health considerations are addressed.”

According to Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, travel bubbles between Singapore and South Korea, New Zealand and Malaysia are also in the offing.

Some netizens, however, commented on this on the Complaint Singapore page, they were too happy about new the travel arrangements with China, since the coronavirus is still present and a vaccine has not yet been developed.

One even commented that if another wave of infections occur, this may cause the GE to be postponed.

However, others pointed out that opening travel for business is important to Singapore.

-/TISG

