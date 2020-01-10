Netizens complain after train fills with white smoke, call out minister for promising reliability

- Advertisement -

Netizens on a train at Raffles Place MRT Station this morning (Jan 10) took to social media to express their unhappiness after the train cabins filled with white smoke.

SMRT Chief Communications Officer Margaret Teo said: “We have confirmed that the smoke emission was due to a leaking air-conditioning compressor that released Freon gas.”

She added that all commuters on board the affected train were asked to disembark and to board the next train.

“The affected train was withdrawn from service for further checks,” she said. “We apologise for affecting your journey.”

The incident occurred at around 12.45 pm at the east-bound platform of the station. Many netizens took to social media to share photos of a smoky train with people covering their mouths and noses.

The increased prices were announced on Oct 8 last year following a fare review by the Public Transport Council. /TISG