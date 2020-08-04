Home News Netizens comment on odd National Day banner

The photo on the banner in Jurong GRC showed the five elected MPs standing in an empty field

A photo of a National Day banner in Jurong GRC was uploaded on Reddit by user HelloWorld0921 due to the unusual photo of the Jurong Members of Parliament (MPs) featured on the banner.

The MPs representing Jurong GRC are Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Dr Tan Wu Meng, Ms Rahayu Mahzam, Mr Shawn Huang, and Mr Xie Yao Quan.

Most photographs of GRC representatives are taken more formally and photoshopped into a background. However, the photo on the banner in Jurong GRC showed the five elected MPs standing in an empty field. It was taken selfie-style with Ms Rahayu holding the camera.

Additionally, all five MPs had masks on and seemed to be adhering to safe-distancing rules.

Reddit screengrab

At least one netizen pointed out the stark contrast between the picture used in the banner and the pictures that are usually used.

Reddit screengrab

However, many netizens voiced their support for this change, commenting that they preferred the casual nature of the photo over the photoshopped ones that are usually seen.

Reddit screengrab

Reddit screengrab

Reddit screengrab

A netizen also shared what the thought process for the photo could have been.

Reddit screengrab

Other netizens took the opportunity to point out that the empty field seen in the picture was a good reflection of the Jurong area.

Reddit screengrab

Reddit screengrab

Reddit screengrab

Still others brought out puns inspired by the photo.

Reddit screengrab

Reddit screengrab

Lastly, a netizen also highlighted the message the photo brought across.

Reddit screengrab

 

 

