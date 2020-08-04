Netizens comment on odd National Day banner

- Advertisement -

A photo of a National Day banner in Jurong GRC was uploaded on Reddit by user HelloWorld0921 due to the unusual photo of the Jurong Members of Parliament (MPs) featured on the banner.

The MPs representing Jurong GRC are Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Dr Tan Wu Meng, Ms Rahayu Mahzam, Mr Shawn Huang, and Mr Xie Yao Quan.

Most photographs of GRC representatives are taken more formally and photoshopped into a background. However, the photo on the banner in Jurong GRC showed the five elected MPs standing in an empty field. It was taken selfie-style with Ms Rahayu holding the camera.

Additionally, all five MPs had masks on and seemed to be adhering to safe-distancing rules.

At least one netizen pointed out the stark contrast between the picture used in the banner and the pictures that are usually used.

However, many netizens voiced their support for this change, commenting that they preferred the casual nature of the photo over the photoshopped ones that are usually seen.

A netizen also shared what the thought process for the photo could have been.

Other netizens took the opportunity to point out that the empty field seen in the picture was a good reflection of the Jurong area.

Still others brought out puns inspired by the photo.

Lastly, a netizen also highlighted the message the photo brought across.