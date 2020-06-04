Netizens call Sun Xueling’s frontliner outreach a “political stunt”

- Advertisement -

In response to People’s Action Party (PAP) MP for Punggol West, Sun Xueling’s recent outreach to front liners, Facebook users have found the act to be inauthentic and deemed it a “political stunt.”

Ms Sun on Monday (June 1) took to Facebook to share her recent visit to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in the the Ang Mo Kio Division. The outreach entailed Ms Sun expressing her gratitude to the officers and giving them Everyday Guardians Care Packs.

Thanking our frontliners and their families for the work they do Everyday. They are our Everyday Guardians. I made a… Posted by Sun Xueling on Monday, 1 June 2020

“Thanking our frontliners and their families for the work they do everyday. They are our everyday guardians,” wrote Ms Sun. “I am grateful. They watch over the Northeast region and so much has happened these few months.”

She commended the SPF “F” Division’s work with foreign worker dormitory S11@Punggol and their dealing with the recent murder case in Punggol. She also praised the SCDF for their handling of recent fires caused by more people at work in their kitchens, as well as of the numerous ambulance calls amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though many netizens responded by backing Ms Sun in her appreciation for the front liners, others found her outreach to be politically driven with some insinuating the initiative was merely publicity for the upcoming General Elections (GE).

While some saw it as a sign of election propaganda, others called it wayang (a word used to describe something that is done merely for show). Netizens called out insincere initiatives and called for authenticity.

“Pretending that they really care…” said one netizen, while another was more blatant, saying, “Disgusting hypocrisy.”

Still, another irked Facebook user wrote, “I hope they stop pulling political stunts with civil service. It is wrong…”

