Netizens call out some of the younger generation for having a cavalier attitude towards social distancing

Singapore—A recent video from Rice Media has left many people with a lot to say to the young people who seem to be taking a cavalier attitude at this time.

In a video report entitled “Do People Take Social Distancing Seriously?” posted on Monday (April 6), Nate, a reporter for Rice Media, went around, asking young people questions about their attitude towards social distancing.

Although the video was made before the “circuit breaker” took full effect, the footage shows crowds and people sitting closely together.

One young man said that social distancing doesn’t apply to all places, as he said he had gone to the market with his mother, where it was “so hectic and crowded.”

One woman said, “So what’s the difference? Everywhere is crowded…we don’t think it’s legit.”

Another said she had travelled two and a half weeks before, but she was “perfectly fine.”

A young man was heard saying, “As long as we practice basic hygiene, I think we’ll be fine in Singapore. It’s a very selfish thing to say, but even if I’m infected, it’s my problem. It’s very personal, actually.”

And a young woman answered, “I’m not saying I’m not scared, but, if I really get it then okay lor. Like, just get it and then recover. Even if I were to get it I’m confident that the healthcare system will help me recover in time.”

Almost 900 people have commented on the video since it was posted, with many netizens appalled at the young people’s attitudes.

Some took issue with the young woman who was so confident of the healthcare system.

Another person commented in Chinese, “不见棺材不掉泪.” which loosely translates to “I can’t shed tears till I see the coffin.”

Others commented on how poorly educated the young people seemed to be.

Some refuted the youth who said that getting infected would be a “personal” problem, since the coronavirus is highly infectious.

One netizen mentioned an example, “Had one person not gone to Hero’s bar a couple of weeks ago, 2 people would still be alive today.”

-/TISG

