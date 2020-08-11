Netizens call ‘NDP = No Distancing Parade’ as crowds gather during Red Lions’ parachute drop

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Crowds were spotted gathering to watch the Red Lions’ parachute display on Sunday (August 9), leading to a comment in social media that NDP (National Day Parade) stood for “No Distancing Parade.”

Facebook page All Singapore Stuff shared a video contributed by reader Sufy of the gathering that formed at the heartland grass fields near Sengkang General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Sunday morning. The Singapore Armed Forces six-person parachute team, the Red Lions, conducted their drop as a tribute to the frontline medical staff continuing in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the efforts of the Red Lions were commendable, members from the online community couldn’t help but notice the lack of safe distancing among the crowds. Many wondered why no safe distancing ambassadors were enforcing the rules. “It would have been better to hold National Day at the stadium with strict control measures than spread all over Singapore during this pandemic,” commented Facebook user Mohan S Dhillon. A netizen noted that an NDP cluster would be challenging to trace if one were to be formed.

Others found it unfair that safe distancing measures weren’t being imposed consistently. “When we have to stand safe distancing during queuing, safe distancing when eating in restaurants, food courts, cinemas, coffee shops,” mentioned Facebook user Mohamed Shariff Zarina Jane.

Meanwhile, some found the endeavour of keeping a distance of one to two metres apart to be futile. Facebook user CheeHao Lee placed things into perspective by describing how crowded malls, parks and public transport were. “We have all given up the social distancing thingy. Let’s not pretend we care anymore,” he added, noting he too was guilty of such actions. “The only people who are safe are those who own a car, have a good job (aka stay at home and chill), and have a helper who helps them shop at the mall. Rich people.”

