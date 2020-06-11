Netizens call MOM officer’s rude behaviour “disgraceful” as he ticks off foreign worker for not wearing a mask

- Advertisement -

A video of a man claiming to be an officer from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) who spoke rudely to a foreign worker at a construction site drew harsh criticism from netizens.

In the minute-long clip which was circulated on WhatsApp Messenger and social media apps such as TikTok, a foreign worker was filmed through the gates of a construction site.

The man filming started the clip beckoning the worker, “Eh, why you never wear mask? Come here, come here”.

“MOM. Come Here”, he ordered, while gesturing with a gloved hand.

“Eh, open the door, open the door, eh”, he added, asking the foreign worker to wait by the gate.

Referring to the worker as “Eh” or “Oi” throughout the video, the man claiming to be an officer from the Ministry of Manpower was called out by netizens for not being kinder as there was no need for him to speak rudely to the worker.

The video was uploaded to TikTok by another 25-year old worker from Bangladesh.

In the comments, another netizen called out the MOM and asked for their Standard Operating Procedure (SOP): “No need say hoi all la.. your MOM never teach how to talk. Where your SOP MOM”

In response, the person who posted the video added that because they were officers from the MOM they could say whatever they wanted and that it did not matter.

Other netizens who commented on the video also called out the officer for being so rude to the worker. There were netizens who also said that many food stall operators did not wear masks either, yet no one checked on them.

TISG has reached out to the MOM for comment and clarification on the matter. /TISG