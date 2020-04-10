Netizens call for extra consideration for food delivery riders who now have no place to eat their meals

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Members from the online community backed a call for extra compassion toward food delivery riders who now have difficulty finding a place to eat their meals due to stricter safety measures.

On Tuesday (April 7), the circuit breaker measures officially began to limit the spike in Covid-19 confirmed cases within the country. The public have been urged to stay at home and are only permitted to go out for essential activities. Gatherings of any size at public areas are prohibited while most workplaces are closed to further encourage residents to stay indoors.

Marcus Poh took to Facebook on the same day to urge everyone to show some extra consideration to food delivery riders. “While everyone is adjusting to the inconvenience of not being able to go out, I really hope some compassion could be shown to the delivery drivers and food delivery riders out there who are still plying on (sic) the roads,” he wrote.

He explained that the stringent measures, such as being allowed to gather at hawker centres only for takeaway poses a challenge for these individuals. While they strive to deliver hot food to everyone’s doorsteps, “their own meals are a challenge,” said Mr Poh.

The netizen added that allegedly, there is ongoing uncertainty regarding eating at void decks after an elderly man was arrested on April 7 for wanting to eat his meal at a void deck along Block 28 Bendemeer Road.

“Van drivers can still eat in their vehicles,” noted Mr Poh. “But what about our riders? Don’t they deserve better?” He included a photo of a rider having his meal beside a pavement.

Fellow netizens agreed with the man’s sentiments and began tagging the Ministry of Health, even Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, to look into this issue and perhaps make an exemption for delivery workers. “They’re working hard for us Singaporeans, and that’s the least they deserve,” noted S Whc.

Others commented that certain restrictions “should be (handled case by case,” such as allowing those eating alone while taking a break from their jobs and apprehending those who “purposefully don’t want to go home,” said Chan Bigpunch. Meanwhile, Amy Mak wondered who would complain about someone eating at a void deck. “Running out of things to complain, I guess!”

