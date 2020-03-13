Netizen writes open letter claiming hospital discharged him without treating his wounds after car accident

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Netizen Spike Raj took to Facebook to write an open letter recounting how he had been discharged from a hospital after a car accident when it had been determined he had no internal injuries. But his wounds, pictures of which he posted, remained untreated when he was discharged, he said.

Mr Raj wrote that he had been in a vehicular accident on February 16 of this year, which resulted in him being thrown out of the car he was riding. He was brought by a Good Samaritan passing by to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH), which was nearest to the scene of the accident. He told Coconuts Singapore that the accident happened at the Central Expressway, close to the Ang Mo Kio Institute of Technical Education College.

And while he “appreciated” that a head x-ray and CT scan was performed in order to determine that he had no internal injuries, he also said that the wounds and injuries on his hands, legs, buttocks, and face were not cleaned, and he had to seek treatment elsewhere later.

** please do share this for awareness**To whom it may concern,I met with a car accident on the 16th of FEBUARY 2020… Posted by Spike Raj on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

He wrote, “They discharged me on the very same day without cleaning out my wounds or proper medication, and with 3 days mc. (some of them were so bad they needed stitches which were done later at Mount Elizabeth Novena). I was not even able to move/walk. I was assisted out of the hospital by one of the nurses.”

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, after his discharge from KTPH, Mr Raj ran a fever and his face swelled up, which is when he was brought to the other hospital.

Mr Raj continued, “The doctor who treated me was shocked that KTPH discharged me on the same day given the drastic injuries I had sustained. And they were appalled at the dressing that was done (basically bandage wrapped around loosely without cleaning out the blood and dirt, with no medication applied.)”

At Mount Elizabeth Novena, his head wound was sewn up, and all his wounds were cleaned and dressed.

He also ended up being admitted for two additional days and was put under strong painkillers as he was experiencing pain all over his body. More scans were also performed at Mount Elizabeth Novena to ensure that he had no additional “fractures/injuries” on his body.

Mr Raj pointed out the big difference he received in the care given in the two hospitals. “My question here is, how did KTPH so negligently discharge me with a three day mc (& told me that i had to call a polyclinic myself for an apt for follow up) when clearly the doctors at mount Elizabeth novena thought otherwise. A vast difference in basic medical care.”

He told Coconuts that his father had asked KTPH that Mr Raj be confined for one day, and was told that a senior doctor would be consulted about this. “Eventually, they did not get back to my bed and they push (sic) me out in a wheelchair,” he added.

A spokeswoman for KTPH, Jolyn Law, told Coconuts that the hospital is investigating the incident. Mr Raj told Coconuts on Wednesday (Mar 12) that KTPH has not communicated with him ever since he posted his story on Facebook.—/TISG

Support Independent Journalism in Singapore We've come a long way since we embarked on this journey in 2013 and we can do more with your contribution. Support us so that we cover offer in-depth coverage for the upcoming general elections. We're expanding our editorial coverage and will be bringing your news in tri-media. Please click on the button below: Become a Patron!