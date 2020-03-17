Netizen warns in viral post that if 1/4 of Singaporeans resort to panic buying, 3/4 could run out of food

- Advertisement -

Singapore—While many people may have felt fear and panic upon hearing of Malaysia’s two-week lock down to stop the coronavirus from spreading, one netizen took to facts, logic and common sense to show that Singapore is one of the safest places in the world when it comes to food security, and warned the public not to participate in panic buying as this could have serious consequences for all.

John Lam, whose Facebook bio says he works in the asset management industry, took to the social media platform to explain that Singapore’s food supply is sufficient for at least three months, and so even with Malaysia’s two-week lockdown, no one would go hungry.

First of all Singapore has at least 3 months worth of food supplies in government warehouses. Even if there is not a… Posted by John Lam on Monday, March 16, 2020

He added that far from being the country’s only source of food produce, there are 11 other nations where the country gets its food, adding a photo from SFA to explains this.

Mr Lam also wrote, “Singapore has topped the Global Food Security Index for 2 years in a row over the past 2 years. This means that according to the experts at the Economist Intelligence Unit, you are more likely to run out of food anywhere else in the world than in Singapore.”

Mr Lam predicted that the those who resort to panic buying will live to regret it, and that they are a risk for being called out by Trade and Industry Minister once again.

“Just like the last time when shelves were emptied due to DORSCON levels being raised to Orange, panic buyers will end up with an oversupply of food items in their bomb shelters which they will be stuck with and unable to return. Supermarkets will be restocked in a couple of days and everyone who participated in this panic buying exercise will end up being scolded by Minister Chan Chun Sing for acting like idiots again.”

He ended his post with a warning, “there is a very real (though remote) risk that if a quarter of households went out to hoard 1 years worth of food, 3 quarters of us WILL run out of food until the next shipment of imports arrive from other countries and this new supply will come in at a much higher price point, which will be a terrible inconvenience to everyone.”

In order to avoid panic buying that would cause lack to others, he urged Singaporeans to educate others that the food stockpile in the country is sufficient, writing that Singapore “is probably the last place on Earth to starve.”

“Together we will overcome, together we are SG United and together we will have enough toilet paper and food to last us until Malaysia’s lockdown is over,” Mr Lam added.

Netizens, including Ho Ching, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, and retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan, have since shared his post over 5000 times. —/TISG

