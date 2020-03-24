Netizen tags Tin Pei Ling as Vanessa Hudgens on ESM Goh’s FB page

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A netizen has tagged a photo of MP Tin Pei Ling and labelled it as actress Vanessa Hudgens on Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong’s Facebook page.

Ms Tin is the People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament for the MacPherson Single-Member Constituency, while Vanessa Hudgens is an American actress and singer who rose to fame as a teenager with her starring role in the High School Musical films.

In his latest Facebook post shared on Monday (March 23), Mr Goh declared that his “dream team for West Coast GRC or anywhere” would comprise himself, Dr Tan See Leng, Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman, Ms Tin and Mr Lim Biow Chuan.

In his original photo caption, Mr Goh tagged only Dr Tan.

Mr Goh’s original caption read: “My dream team for West Coast GRC or anywhere: myself, See Leng, Fahmi, Pei Ling and Biow Chuan. ☺️ — gct — with See Leng Tan.”

However, shortly thereafter, netizen Sean Bayton Goodman added another tag, and the new caption read: “My dream team for West Coast GRC or anywhere: myself, See Leng, Fahmi, Pei Ling and Biow Chuan. ☺️ — gct — with See Leng Tan and Vanessa Hudgens.”

The new tag also showed whom it was added by. On Facebook, when a tag is created on an image, a link to their profile gets created.

In the comments, the netizen who tagged Hudgens wrote: “3 cheers to former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong. =)

And Tin Peiling she looks like Vanessa Heartgens.”

No one in the photo has commented on the netizen’s antics but four people online “liked” his comment.

The netizen said later to tell Ms Tin that she looks like Hudgens. /TISG