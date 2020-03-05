Netizen shows how underwear is able to double up as a mask

- Advertisement -

A video tutorial on a makeshift face mask is making its rounds on social media, garnering praise from netizens.

The Covid-19 outbreak has caused a massive shortage of face mask supply in many countries such as Japan, China, Korea and Singapore. It is challenging to purchase face masks at drugstores or other shops at reasonable prices.

Others have taken matters into their own hands and introduced creative ways to protect oneself and others from contamination when stepping out to public places. One example was shared on March 5, by All Singapore Stuff’s Facebook page. It posted the following video with the caption, “Those who don’t have face mask can maybe consider this. Looks like a 3-ply mask.”

Contributed by a certain Yuan, the tutorial transformed men’s underwear into a face mask. The man doing the demo held the briefs by the garter and with a few twists and folds, made it into a fancy face mask.

Surprisingly, the end result looked like a mask and not a piece of underwear.

Netizens were quite impressed with the video and commented that it could work better than a regular 3-ply face mask.

Bernard Sin said, “This is multi-ply” followed by a Rae Muthu who commended the video creator.

According to Yusrin Yusof who counted, the mask featured in the tutorial was “5-ply.”

“Desperate times require desperate measures,” said Kelvin Lyk while another netizen admitted nobody would really notice that a piece of underwear was wrapped around the person’s face.

Chen Jin Long forecasted “the next item that is going to get swept off the shelves is underwear.”

It is still a better alternative to buying face masks that have been used and ironed out for resell, said another netizen.

Joe Koshi San requested for a more detailed tutorial, perhaps interested in replicating the idea.

Meanwhile, Zaly gave some excellent advice to remember: Use a new pair, please.

