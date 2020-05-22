Netizen says Singaporeans who are unhappy should just migrate to another country

- Advertisement -

Facebook user Micky Sim recently drew some flack after saying that Singaporeans who are unhappy with how things are in the country should “just migrate to a country that is better for them.” Other Facebook users, however, argued that Singaporean citizens have a right to criticise their Government and demand change in areas that need it.

In response to a news article posted on Facebook on Monday (May 19), a netizen left his two-cents on the issue tackled by the story. The news article discussed a Singaporean’s premonition of Singapore’s future if there are no checks and balances on the nation’s ruling party, the People’s Action Party (PAP). The premonition was that if there is no change in Singapore’s political arena, then the nation is bound to become a third world country.

A Third World nation? Some people say Singapore is already one Posted by The Independent Singapore on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

In a sea of responses by Facebook users, one stood out, as it drew a few counter-arguments from other netizens. Sim commented, “Folks who are so unhappy and dissatisfied living in Singapore should just migrate to a country that is better for them,” questioning why people would continue on in their “suffer(ing).” To him, it seemed “illogical.”

Though some people comment on posts for the sake of merely leaving an imprint of their thoughts on the discussion at hand, Mr Sim found that a few netizens took his comment to be a discussion in itself. A few left their two-cents on Mr Sim’s thoughts and argued that Singaporeans have a right to demand change and to voice out their opinions on current issues. One even told Mr Sim, “You have no right to tell a citizen to leave.”