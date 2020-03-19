Netizen points out PM Lee’s fondness for pink shirts and people love it

- Advertisement -

In the last few days, one netizen made an amusing conclusion—Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong likes his pink shirts. Sporting different shades of pink on separate occasions while giving national announcements, the PM is being lauded for his sense of fashion. Netizens are lapping it up.

With most of the world is under some sort of restriction or lockdown amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people are turning to creative means to keep themselves entertained.

Social media user and graphic designer Izyanti Asa’ari was inspired to look into and collect pictures of the prime minister in his pink-hued fashion choices. Ms Asa’ari picked up on the fact that Mr Lee has worn shirts of varied shades of pink while delivering different televised national announcements, and she collected evidence of photos to support her observation, which she supplemented with her own commentary:

Ms Asa’ari called PM Lee’s penchant for pink polos a “phenomenon” that her brain “strangely … keeps track of.

“I don’t [know] what it is for me, but this… phenomenon has always been a thing my brain strangely and unfortunately keeps track of,” she said.

Facebook user Lydia Shah reposted Ms Asa’ari’s photos last week, and it was a welcome change amidst all the distressing news on the coronavirus outbreak.

The post garnered hundreds of reactions, and netizens ate it all up, praising the PM for his bold style, even going so far as to call him a “fashion icon”:

PM Lee is the country’s latest who’s-who in Singaporean fashion, and people want to know where he gets his shirts:

This netizen weighed in on which pink shirt suited the PM the best:

Jokesters abound:

Looks like Ms Asa’ari was not the only one who noticed that Singapore’s leader enjoys making national announcements wearing pink:

/TISG