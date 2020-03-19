Lifestyle Fashion Netizen points out PM Lee's fondness for pink shirts and people love...

Netizen points out PM Lee’s fondness for pink shirts and people love it

Social media user and graphic designer Izyanti Asa’ari was inspired to look into and collect pictures of the prime minister in his pink-hued fashion choices

PM Lee has a definite preference for pink shirts. Photos: Lydia Shah Facebook

Author

Miren Gonzalez

Date

Category

LifestyleFashionFeatured NewsHome NewsSocio-Political
- Advertisement -

In the last few days, one netizen made an amusing conclusion—Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong likes his pink shirts. Sporting different shades of pink on separate occasions  while giving national announcements, the PM is being lauded for his sense of fashion. Netizens are lapping it up.

With most of the world is under some sort of restriction or lockdown amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people are turning to creative means to keep themselves entertained.

Social media user and graphic designer Izyanti Asa’ari was inspired to look into and collect pictures of the prime minister in his pink-hued fashion choices. Ms Asa’ari picked up on the fact that Mr Lee has worn shirts of varied shades of pink while delivering different televised national announcements, and she collected evidence of photos to support her observation, which she supplemented with her own commentary:

Photo: Lydia Shah Facebook

- Advertisement -

Photo: Lydia Shah Facebook

Photo: Lydia Shah Facebook

Photo: Lydia Shah Facebook

Photo: Lydia Shah Facebook

Photo: Lydia Shah Facebook

Photo: Lydia Shah Facebook

Ms Asa’ari called PM Lee’s penchant for pink polos a “phenomenon” that her brain “strangely … keeps track of.

“I don’t [know] what it is for me, but this… phenomenon has always been a thing my brain strangely and unfortunately keeps track of,” she said.

Facebook user Lydia Shah reposted Ms Asa’ari’s photos last week, and it was a welcome change amidst all the distressing news on the coronavirus outbreak.

PM Lee has a definite preference for pink shirts. Photos: Lydia Shah Facebook

The post garnered hundreds of reactions, and netizens ate it all up, praising the PM for his bold style, even going so far as to call him a “fashion icon”:

Lydia Shah Facebook

Lydia Shah Facebook

sLydia Shah Facebook

PM Lee is the country’s latest who’s-who in Singaporean fashion, and people want to know where he gets his shirts:

Lydia Shah Facebook

This netizen weighed in on which pink shirt suited the PM the best:

Lydia Shah Facebook

Jokesters abound:

Lydia Shah Facebook

Lydia Shah Facebook

Looks like Ms Asa’ari was not the only one who noticed that Singapore’s leader enjoys making national announcements wearing pink:

Lydia Shah Facebook

/TISG

- Advertisement -
72,000FansLike
1,000FollowersFollow
4,000FollowersFollow
1,000SubscribersSubscribe
© The Independent News (Singapore)