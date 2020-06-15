Neighbour from hell: Water poured out window, loud TV in middle of night

- Advertisement -

Singapore – In the ongoing saga of “neighbours from hell”, a resident has complained on social media about someone pouring water out the window onto an aircon tray and having the television on loud in the middle of the night.

On Thursday (June 11), the resident, Mr Kenny Chen, uploaded a couple of videos in the Complaint Singapore Facebook page of his neighbour pouring water out the window and onto her aircon tray. He asked if it was legal to splash water in such a manner and to install such a tray.

Mr Chen also claimed that the neighbour of almost five years had the television set on loud between 10 pm and 3 am.

Those who commented on the post agreed that it was inconsiderate of the neighbour to wash when the windows below were open. They felt that she could have informed the downstairs neighbours before proceeding to clean the aircon tray.

They also advised that the Housing & Development Board (HDB) only allow outdoor washing of windows and other areas on rainy days. It appears from the video that it was raining, although Mr Chen said it was not a downpour.

As for the aircon tray, many said stagnant water could accumulate there and become a breeding spot for mosquitoes. According to the National Environment Agency’s Code of Practice on Environmental Health, the placement of trays under or above an aircon unit is not allowed for the same reason.

It is the responsibility of flat owners to ensure that their aircon units are correctly installed and maintained. If dripping water continues to be an issue, there is an HDB patented aircon tray which is designed with a gradient to channel condensation onto a discharge pipe correctly. It is unclear if this is the type of tray in the video.

Mr Chen said he had called the police multiple times and was still waiting for the issues to be resolved. He also tried confronting the neighbour but the latter “was always in denial”.

Among those who read the post was at least one person who at one time also had neighbours from hell.

