National Care Hotline now ready to offer support to those who need it

- Advertisement -

Photo: Youtube screengrabMinister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee announced on a Facebook post on Apr 10 (Fri) that the National Care Hotline is now ready to offer support.

Over 300 psychologists, counsellors, social workers, psychiatrists and public officers from around 50 agencies and organisations responded to the call for volunteers to man the 24-hour helpline.

Mr Lee said that if you were worried about the impact Covid-19 would have on your personal and family lives, on your jobs and livelihoods, and your future, you need not struggle alone.

Mr Lee had previously said that the psychological well-being and resilience of Singaporeans, especially the more vulnerable in the community, during this crisis is something the Government is watching over carefully.

- Advertisement -

The National Care Hotline is on 6202-6868. It operates alongside other specialised services, such as ones for mental well-being or violence and abuse.

The hotline will offer emotional support to those who need it and trained officers will link them up with the necessary social service agencies and specialised services if needed.

With families having to stay at home, social workers and advocacy groups are concerned about a potential rise in domestic abuse cases. Mr Lee noted a trend in higher rates of domestic violence, domestic quarrels and friction within the family since the outbreak, in Parliament earlier this week.

Below is the Facebook post by Mr Lee.