Nas Studios is advertising for the National Youth Council now

Nas Studios, founded by Nuseir Yassin — more commonly known as Nas, is advertising for the National Youth Council (NYC).

Nas is an Israeli blogger who became famous after he created 1,000 one-minute videos on Facebook under the page Nas Daily. He attended Harvard University and worked as a software engineer at Venmo before quitting to explore the world. Nas currently resides in Singapore.

On July 27, Facebook page Nas Studios posted a video titled “Singapore’s Ear Warrior”, featuring the story of Kendrick, who “turned Covid-19 into an opportunity”. He stepped up to make “ear savers” using 3D printing technology, which helps to prevent pain around the ear resulting from prolonged mask-wearing.

The post ended with “If you’d like to step up too, check out National Youth Council Singapore for resources you can tap on!”

The hashtags #SGUnited, #SingaporeTogether, #YouthMonth were also used in the post.

A Reddit user by the name of hongsy shared on Reddit that Nas Studios also had sponsored advertisements on Instagram of the same video.

Nas has had mixed responses among Singaporeans ever since he came to Singapore in 2019. After it was announced that Nas and his team would be moving to Singapore, a petition was circulated, calling to ban him from entering.

He had also received backlash for the videos he made about Singapore after his first visit. Many felt that the videos did not accurately reflect Singapore. Moreover, after he was criticised for saying that Singapore is an “almost perfect country”, he caused a huge uproar by saying that Singaporeans were “crybabies”.

The videos he made in his other visits also drew speculation from the public of them being sponsored by the government due to the videos he made praising the nation. Nas vehemently denied the allegations and called them “unfounded”.

Prior to partnering with the NYC, Nas has partnered with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and helped in NTUC Income’s retirement campaign, promoting the company’s insurance products.